Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.