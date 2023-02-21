Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
