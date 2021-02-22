 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 12:15 AM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

