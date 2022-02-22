Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.