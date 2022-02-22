Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
All rain during the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on our next winter storm.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 21 degrees is today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine toda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then mainly cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chan…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 5-degree low is fore…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with t…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It…