Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.