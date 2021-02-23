 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

