It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
