Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. R…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 7-degree low is for…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …