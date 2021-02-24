 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

