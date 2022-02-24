It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
