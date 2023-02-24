It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
