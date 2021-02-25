 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

