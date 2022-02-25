Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.