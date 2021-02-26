The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
