Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
