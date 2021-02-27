Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
