Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.