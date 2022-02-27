Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…