Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West.