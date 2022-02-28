 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

