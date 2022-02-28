Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degr…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's …
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…