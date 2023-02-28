Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.