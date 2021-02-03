 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News