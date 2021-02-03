Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.26. Today's forecasted …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.91. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possib…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.37. …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.53. A 27-degree l…