Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. 0 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.