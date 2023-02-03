It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
