Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.