Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.26. Today's forecasted …
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.91. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possib…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …