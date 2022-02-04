 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

