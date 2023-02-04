The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the early morning on Friday…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow w…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fa…