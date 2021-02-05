It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at -0.74. A 3-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
