 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News