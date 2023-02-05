The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
