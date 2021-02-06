 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.98. -10 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News