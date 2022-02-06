 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Watch now: Tracking our next round of snow

Snow will return to southeastern Iowa this evening and could cause some issues for the Wednesday morning commute. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has an updated look at the forecast.

