Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.