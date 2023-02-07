Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
