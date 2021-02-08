 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 6.97. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. There is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

