Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.