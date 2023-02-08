Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the early morning on Friday…
The warming trend will continue today, but it will come to an end with a cold front tonight. Find out when our rain chance will begin and end …
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly c…