Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.