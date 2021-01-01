It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.39. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
