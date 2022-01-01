It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
