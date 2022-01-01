 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is -2 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

