Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
