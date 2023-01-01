 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

