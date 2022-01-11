Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
