Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
