Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

