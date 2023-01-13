Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
