 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowstorm could wreak havoc on eastern US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News