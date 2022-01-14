Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.