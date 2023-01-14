Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.