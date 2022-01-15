It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
