The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
