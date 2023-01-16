Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.