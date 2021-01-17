It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.65. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. W…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are showin…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 24.71. We'll see a l…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low …