It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.25. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
