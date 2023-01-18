Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Cold and breezy today, but a warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend. Rain will be making a comeback though. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
